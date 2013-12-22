Hornets logo revealed

Like us on Facebook

Like us on Facebook

The wait is finally over for Basketball fans in Charlotte.

Saturday night the Charlotte Bobcats unveiled a new logo for next year when the team becomes the Hornets once again.

The team's logos and wordmark were introduced during an on-court halftime ceremony during the Bobcats game against the Utah Jazz.

The Charlotte Hornets wordmark is written across the insect.

The logo contains several odes to that of the original Hornets with its white wings, white accents within its eyes, a stinger and the inclusion of a basketball.

Copyright 2013 WBTV. All rights reserved.