State knew of problems with Union County DSS before Larson case

The AP's Mitch Weiss reports a state agency knew a North Carolina social services agency was having problems nearly three years before a supervisor was charged with handcuffing her foster son to a porch with a dead chicken tied to his neck.

Wanda Sue Larson and Dorian Harper were arrested in November after a Union County sheriff's deputy found the 11-year-old boy on the porch.

Union County officials have asked the state to investigate the agency.

But a state review in 2011 found problems with Union County's DSS, including taking too long to investigate child abuse cases.

The county was supposed to take action, but the agency never completed the achievement plan.

Commissioner Jonathan Thomas says if he had known about the state review he would have pushed DSS to take immediate action.

