Police: School evacuated, employee reported suspicious package

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to Ardrey Kell High School after a CMS employee called 911 saying they found a suspicious package.

The caller stated the package was in a common area on school property, officers say.

CMPD evacuated the school as a precaution while Bomb Squad investigated.

Technicians with Bomb Squad gave the all clear and the school was reopened.

Police say nobody was injured during the incident.

CMPD are still investigating.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

