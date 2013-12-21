Police need help identifying armed robbery suspect

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

An armed suspect robbed two victims at the 2200 block of Tarlton Drive Thursday afternoon, officers say.

Police say the suspect then fled the scene leaving the two victims unharmed.

Police released a photo of the suspect and need your help identifying him.

If you have information you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

