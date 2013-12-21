Police investigating weapons case in West Charlotte

Like us on Facebook

At about 2:30am Saturday morning, police were called to a shooting on Markland Drive in West Charlotte.

They say when they arrived, no one was shot, but Medic says one person was taken to the hospital.

Police say they are investigating a weapons case that started on Markland Drive, but ended up on Parkmont Drive.

