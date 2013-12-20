WBTV Speak Out Editorial: WBTV First Night Charlotte

­

"Speak Out" is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by General Manager, Nick Simonette.

It's almost time to bid farewell to 2013, and welcome in the New Year…as we celebrate with family and friends.

WBTV is proud to once again be the title sponsor of First Night Charlotte.

WBTV First Night Charlotte is a family-friendly, alcohol-free event…filled with entertainment and cultural activities.

This year it moves to Romare Bearden Park, and it's FREE of charge for everyone to enjoy.

"First Night Kids" kicks off the New Year's Eve celebration from 1-6PM on the Church Street side of the Park.

There will be magic shows, jugglers and aerial dancers and much more for the children to enjoy.

At 5:30, they can count down to the New Year at their own special event.

Now at 7PM, evening activities begin in and around Romare Bearden Park…featuring artists, musicians and comedians.

And at 10:00, the countdown to midnight begins…featuring the headliner band, Sol Fusion.

WBTV invites you to come join us at this family-friendly event.

We'll also be broadcasting the celebration LIVE starting at 10PM through the exciting countdown to the New Year.

So whether you attend in person, or watch from home, WBTV First Night Charlotte is your ticket to great entertainment as we welcome in 2014.

Tell us what YOU think. SpeakOut@wbtv.com.