Dumbest of crooks

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Who would fire a bullet to sever an electric cord while robbing a restaurant?

We know of one wayward crook who did.

It happened at the Waffle House just off Sunset Drive. With customers sitting at a table at 3:30 a.m., surveillance shows a man in a blue rain slicker with his hood pulled up, He saunters in and orders a rib-eye steak and scrambled eggs to go.

The waitress is suspicious, but complies with his order.

When he's told his order totals $12.97, instead of cash, he pulls a revolver and says, "give it up." From an overhead camera we can clearly see the silver handgun with handle grips.

Next, he jumps up on the counter and yanks on the cash register itself. But when he tries to run out, the register's power cord stops him. So this genius puts the barrel of his pistol on the wire and pulls the trigger.

"Very dangerous," said CMPD Detective Marty Cuthbertson. "The cord is small and I'm sure the floor is hard and could have ricocheted. Bullets could have hurt or killed somebody, even himself."

Police also believe he's the same man who robbed the Jack in the Box restaurant which sits next door to the Waffle House earlier this year.

Both times, he was seen running toward a nearby Microtel Hotel. Dogs were used to track him, but lost his scent.

If you can add information to what police already know about either robbery, call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 and there is reward money available.

And don't forget you can download the new Crime Stoppers app for your smart phone. You can get it free on our website, wbtv.com/crimestoppers.

