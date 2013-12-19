How does the N Charlotte Toyota 4Runner stand up to the Honda Pilot?

Do you love to hit the trail in your hiking boots or in your car? If the answer is yes to either of these scenarios, then you might want to make sure you have access to a vehicle that's able to take on the rugged terrain you want to explore.



The N Charlotte Toyota 4Runner is one tough SUV that's able to deliver more than a roomy driving experience. Some drivers might be wondering how this tough new Toyota in N Charlotte is able to stand up against other competitors, though, like the Honda Pilot. That's why we did some digging to get the answers you need!



Take a look at the N Charlotte Toyota 4Runner and Honda Pilot

Both of these SUVs are designed to handle driving scenarios both on the highway and off-road. However, if you're looking to enjoy a specific type of performance or want to be ready to handle any kind of situation, then it's important to make sure you have all the facts so you can decide which vehicle is right for you!





Performance: The 2014 Toyota 4Runner is more than stylish; it's built to offer top performance – especially when it comes to driving on rough roads. The Honda Pilot is designed to offer a more utilitarian experience, which means it's great for highway driving but may not offer the kind of capabilities you're looking for if you have a specific and rougher adventure in mind.



Power: Of course, just because these SUVs might be a little bit larger doesn't mean they can't deliver the kind of power you want when you're behind the wheel. With the N Charlotte Toyota 4Runner , you can expect to enjoy a 4.0L V6 engine since it's the standard installment under the hood. Not only that, but it also produces around 270 horsepower! The Honda Pilot also offers pretty great power, but it can't keep up with the 2014 Toyota 4Runner. This Honda comes with a 3.5L V6 engine that only delivers around 250 horsepower.

Fuel-economy: Sometimes SUVs or larger vehicles get a bad reputation because their larger size sometimes lends to poor fuel-efficiency. That's not the situation with this new Toyota, though! It gets around 22 mpg on the highway, and produces about 17 mpg in the city.

These are only a few of the features this tough Toyota SUV is able to provide. There are even more options to consider!



This tough SUV is ready for you to test-drive today, so why wait to explore everything it has to offer? With powerful performance ready for you to enjoy at your fingertips and the ability to tow heavy cargo at a moment's notice, this SUV is ready to take on practically anything.



