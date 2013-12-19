Is the Toyota Tacoma or Toyota Tundra right for you?

Toyota makes a lot of stylish and dependable vehicles. If you find yourself needing to tow lots of cargo on a regular basis, then chances are a new Toyota truck in N Charlotte is the kind of vehicle that you need.
At Toyota of N Charlotte, you can easily find either trucks to check out for yourself and take out for a spin, like the Toyota Tundra and Toyota Tacoma! However, if you're on the fence about which one is the right choice for you, we can help you figure it out in no time!
It's clear that the Toyota Tundra and Toyota Tacoma are two different trucks and boast different styles. However, each one (and each trim-level) is capable of performing very specific functions and tasks. Narrowing down which model – and which trim-level – is right for you comes down to personal preference and the kind of capabilities you need easy access to!
Toyota Tacoma
Toyota Tundra
If you think that a Toyota truck is the right choice for you, then there's only one way to find out for sure. Stop by and visit us at 13429 Statesville Road to check out these popular options for yourself. With more than one trim-level of both the Toyota Tacoma and Toyota Tundra to pick and choose from, drivers have plenty of choices to consider – regardless of which model you decide is the right choice for you! Have a question? Give our Internet Sales Team a call at (888) 883-3797!
Toyota of North Charlotte
13429 Statesville Road
Huntersville, NC, just off I-77
Phone:
888.883.3797
Web:
www.toyotaofnorthcharlotte.com
