Is the Toyota Tacoma or Toyota Tundra right for you?

Toyota makes a lot of stylish and dependable vehicles. If you find yourself needing to tow lots of cargo on a regular basis, then chances are a new Toyota truck in N Charlotte is the kind of vehicle that you need.



At Toyota of N Charlotte, you can easily find either trucks to check out for yourself and take out for a spin, like the Toyota Tundra and Toyota Tacoma! However, if you're on the fence about which one is the right choice for you, we can help you figure it out in no time!



Choose a Toyota truck in N Charlotte that's ready for the road

It's clear that the Toyota Tundra and Toyota Tacoma are two different trucks and boast different styles. However, each one (and each trim-level) is capable of performing very specific functions and tasks. Narrowing down which model – and which trim-level – is right for you comes down to personal preference and the kind of capabilities you need easy access to!



Toyota Tacoma





This N Charlotte Toyota truck comes in three-different trim-levels, but that's only the start of the different options available. The Double Cab also comes as the PreRunner, which is a fantastic choice for any driver who's looking or a new Toyota's that's tough enough to handle tow jobs as well as go off-roading.

Being able to choose the kind of transmission you want seems to be rare these days, but it's still an option with this new Toyota truck. Drivers can pick out their favorite trim-level and whether or not they want it to come with an automatic or manual transmission!



This Toyota is also equipped with some of the latest entertainment options. With Bluetooth wireless technology and the ability to host the Toyota Entune System, drivers can easily access the music they want no matter where they may be!

Toyota Tundra





The new Toyota Tundra in N Charlotte is well-known for making history. Just last year it helped tow the Space Shuttle Endeavour! Drivers of this popular vehicle will enjoy its ability to tow heavy cargo with ease. Even the base trim-level can handle towing up to 6,800 pounds without a problem!

Some of the latest safety mechanisms are also found in this truck, including a backup camera and even a Trailer-Sway Control feature! Front and rear parking assist sonar also come in handy when the driver is trying to park this new Toyota truck.

Test-drive a new Toyota truck in N Charlotte

If you think that a Toyota truck is the right choice for you, then there's only one way to find out for sure.







