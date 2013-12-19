Get the Charlotte auto service you need before your holiday trip

With Christmas just a few days away, you're probably gearing up to travel and spend the holidays with friends and family. Before you hit the road, you might want to bring your vehicle to our Toyota Service Center to ensure you're prepared with auto service in Charlotte. Having a healthy vehicle is a great way to ensure you make it to your destination without any car troubles. We know no one wants to spend their Christmas stuck on the side of the road, which is why our professional technicians can help you avoid this.





Toyota Service Center helps prepare your vehicle for holiday travels



It's always important to keep up with your auto service in Charlotte to ensure your vehicle stays in tip-top shape. You should already have your vehicle inspected regularly, but it's especially important before traveling long distances. Here are some of the parts of your vehicle you should have inspected to determine if you need Charlotte auto service:



Fluids: Getting an oil change regularly is extremely important for the health of your vehicle's engine. If you know your vehicle is due for an oil change , you should have this done as soon as possible. You can get this auto service in Charlotte quick and for an affordable price! While you're here, you should have all of the other fluids in your vehicle checked to make certain there aren't any leaks.

Tires: If you're planning on traveling to a destination where there's ice and snow, you need to be sure your tires are going to give you enough traction. Ask our professionals to check the tread depth and air pressure of your tires. You can find affordable auto tires in Charlotte if you need replacements.

Brakes: Working brakes are obviously important, which is why you should have your brakes inspected before going anywhere! It's more difficult to stop your vehicle on snow and ice, which is why you want to make sure your brakes are in good condition. Our technicians can take a look at your brake pads, rotors and brake fluid to determine if you need further brake service.



Heating and cooling system: Don't forget to have your heating and cooling system checked at our Toyota Service Center . Your heating system is not only necessary to keep you warm, but also to clear frost from your windshield so you can see clearly! We also suggest having your old coolant flushed and refilled with clean fluid if you haven't done this already.





Check out our holiday auto service specials in Charlotte



It's always nice to save money around the holidays, which is why many service centers offer great auto service specials. You can get the auto maintenance you need without spending a fortune!







