Man accused of breaking into home, stealing TV at knife point

Salisbury Police arrested a man Wednesday for a crime that happened in May.

Investigators say 22-year-old Greg Pierre Martin of the 1600 block of Lakewood Drive broke into a home in the 700 block of the same street, held the homeowner at knife point and then stole a TV.

Martin is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and breaking and entering. His bond is set at $20,000.

