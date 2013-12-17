NC news anchor, family go viral in Christmas Jammies video

As per tradition, families around the country are mailing holiday greetings and newsletters, informing distant loved ones about what each family member has experienced in 2013.

A North Carolina news anchor and his family may have stumbled upon the next wave of holiday traditions as America moves further into the Digital Age of communication.

How about holiday newsletter viral videos?

Mobile viewers: Watch video here.

The video features WNCN News Anchor Penn Holderness, his wife Kim, and their two children Lola and Penn Charles.

They dance and rap in their matching pajamas, updating the world on their lives with their performance of #XmasJammies, their parody rendition of "Miami" by Will Smith.

Each member has a verse dedicated to their experiences throughout the year—everything from Lola counting in Chinese, to Kim landing a small role in Iron Man 3, to Penn having a vasectomy.

Near the end of the video, Penn announces that he will be leaving his anchor position at WNCN to work with his wife at Greenroom Communications, and make more viral videos in their Christmas Jammies.

