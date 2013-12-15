Police: Papa John's robbed on Roosevelt Boulevard

Like us on Facebook

A Papa John's in Monroe was robbed early Sunday morning on Roosevelt Boulevard according to the Monroe Police Department.

Police responded to the Papa John's around 1:00 a.m. to a hold-up alarm, investigators say.

Police say a male employee was outside the business when a masked man approached him with a handgun.

The employee and suspect entered the business together, officers say.

The employee gave the suspect money from the register and then the suspect fled the scene according to Monroe PD.

The Monroe Police Department did not release the amount of money taken from the business.

Police are investigating this incident.

