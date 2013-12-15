MEDIC says 3 people taken to hospital after crash

Like us on Facebook

Like us on Facebook

MEDIC has confirmed three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Sunday.

The crash happened on Idlewild Road and Piney Grove Road around 10:40 a.m.

MEDIC says one patient is was taken to Novant Matthews Medical Center but is expected to be okay.

The second person was rushed to Carolinas Medical Center with potentially life threatening injuries.

Medic says the last patient went to CMC but with less serious injuries.

Copyright 2013 WBTV. All rights reserved.

