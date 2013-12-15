Car crashes into Wendy's, downs power lines in Charlotte

Follow us on Twitter

Police responded to an accident at Eastway Drive and Central Avenue in Charlotte at about 11:30 Saturday night.

Utility crews say a car crashed into a Wendy's before hitting a pole and knocking down power lines.

Workers with Charlotte utilities believe the driver may have suffered a medical condition just before the wreck.

Medic says one person was transported to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

