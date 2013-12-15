One person shot on West Trade Street in uptown Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

One person shot on West Trade Street in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Police were called to a shooting in uptown Charlotte around 10:00 Saturday night.

Medic says one person was removed from the scene on West Trade Street and taken to the hospital.

No further information has been released.

 


