Community members hold vigil for the victims of Newtown

Community members in Charlotte held a candlelight vigil in remembrance of the Newton victims.

Saturday marks one year since the deadly shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

A gunman opened fire and killed 20 children and six adults.

The group Organizing for Action (OFA) held the vigil on Statesville Avenue Saturday morning at the Jenkins Presbyterian Church.

In Washington, the families of Newtown gathered at the National Cathedral.

The families are attending a vigil to remember those who lost their lives because of gun violence.



