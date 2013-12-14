KFD: Fire caused by candle igniting a mattress

Like us on Facebook

A fire broke out just before 6:00 p.m. Friday evening at a house off of Dale Earnhardt Boulevard according to the Kannapolis Fire Department.

Firefighters say the cause of the fire was accidental when a candle was dropped and rolled under a bed igniting the mattress.

When fire crews got on scene they saw flames through the roof on the back side of the home.

A resident told firefighters everyone had made it out of the home.

Fire crews tried entering the home with hose lines to put out the fire but were forced to leave.

Battalion Chief Josh Clay said the "evacuation was ordered based on the reports of high heat and zero visibility type conditions,"

Firefighters say once crews were outside, they used larger hoses to attack the fire jutting through the roof.

After the fire was knocked down, crews went back inside to check for hot spots.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

The red cross is assisting the 8 displaced people with temporary housing.

Concord Fire & Life Safety, Cabarrus EMS and the Kannapolis Police assisted on scene.

Landis Fire Department assisted with station coverage.

