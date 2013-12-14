Cornelius home lost to fire

Like us on Facebook

Like us on Facebook

Firefighters were called to a house fire on Torrence Chapel Estates Circle in Cornelius around 4 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The Cornelius Fire Department was first on the scene and reported heavy fire through the roof of the home according to the Huntersville Fire Department.

Firefighters say a large portion of the roof collapsed and they used hand lines to flow water on two neighboring houses to protect them.

The fire was controlled in about 45 minutes, crews say.

No one was hurt in the fire, crews say.

Firefighters say the home was a total loss.

Huntersville FD says the entire roof and attic are gone, and the first floor suffered fire, smoke, and water damage.

The Cornelius Fire Department, The Huntersville Fire Department, and The Davidson Fire Department responded to the fire.

Copyright 2013 WBTV. All rights reserved.