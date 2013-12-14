Investigation into Charlotte house fire - | WBTV Charlotte

Investigation into Charlotte house fire

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Firefighters were called to a house fire on West Park Avenue around 7am Saturday morning.

The Charlotte Fire Department reported no injuries, though they expected to remain on scene for some time.

Crews are looking into the cause of the fire.

 

