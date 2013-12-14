One person shot in leg in Northeast Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

One person shot in leg in Northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

At about 2:00am Saturday morning, police were called to a shooting on Wellingford Street in Northeast Charlotte.

Police tell WBTV one person was shot in the leg. That person was taken to the hospital, but they are expected to be okay.

No further details have been released at this time.

 

