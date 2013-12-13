From homeless to college graduate

When John Barber was a child, he along with his 5 other siblings, sometimes called his mother's station wagon, home.

"At that time she never told me. She may have told the older ones but I was the baby of 6 so she never told me, that we were homeless," said John.

As an adult, in 2009 John was laid off from his job and again, found himself and his own family without a place to call home.

But things are on the upswing for John. He now works at Uncle C's Barbeque in Statesville. But his pride and joy comes Monday.John will march across the stage and accept his bachelors in business management from Gardner Webb University.

"I'm a late bloomer. Don't count me out I'm a late bloomer that's all," John said with a laugh.

But he's serious about one thing. He hopes his story will inspire others to reach over obstacles no matter what.

"No matter how many set-backs no matter how many obstacles come your way, if they knock you down, get back up. If they run you over, roll over get back up. No matter how many times you hit that dirt, get back up," said John.

He's set to accept his diploma Monday at 3PM. After that, it's back to the books. John says he's going next for his Master's degree in business. He says he might consider curbing his education, once he completes his Doctorate.

