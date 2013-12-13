KBB.com loves the N Charlotte Toyota Avalon!

If you're interested in taking home a stylish and sophisticated vehicle, then why not take home the N Charlotte Toyota Avalon? KBB.com recently reviewed this car and has a lot of positive things to say about it!



For a few years large, full-size sedans were thought to be better-suited to older generations. The design of these cars were also thought to be a little bit older-looking and not as sleek and streamlined as other models. This car helped change all that, though. With its new design that became available for the 2013 model-year, you'll see for yourself how this ride ups the ante when it comes to style! Come take a look at it at our N Charlotte Toyota dealership today!



Who will like the Toyota Avalon?

When it comes to enjoying this sleek and streamlined new car, there are a lot of exciting features to enjoy when you get behind the wheel of it! KBB.com was especially impressed with its:



Smooth handling



Fuel-efficiency



Resale value



Incredible reliability

Along with sporting a whole new look that makes it more stylish than ever, the new Toyota Avalon also comes with some pretty impressive interior features that make driving it around town more enjoyable than ever before!



Three-zone automatic climate control: It's possible that you've heard of dual-zone automatic climate control. This system basically enables those in the front and back to control their own temperature settings. Have you heard of three-zone climate control, though? It gives rear passengers control over the temperature in their area, but the front passenger is also able to control their temperature settings separate from the driver!



Performance: Impressive horsepower is normally associated with two-door coupes, but the N Charlotte Toyota Avalon also has a lot to offer in this regard. The 3.5L V6 engine produces around 268 horsepower, which means you can have plenty of get-up-and-go without having to be behind the wheel of a sports car!



Safety: Even some of the latest and greatest safety features can be found in the new Toyota Avalon in N Charlotte ! Whether it's a backup camera, the automatic high beam feature, the Safety Connect System, or a Blind Spot Monitor, each of these new safety parts can be found in this four-door Toyota.

These are only a few of the new features that can easily be found in this new Toyota in NC. There are even more luxurious and sophisticated parts to enjoy!



This N Charlotte Toyota offers luxury and sophistication for all!

If having easy access to luxury is your primary concern, then you'll love what you can find in this new ride. Between leather detailing throughout the interior, seats that have a cooling feature and more, you're sure to stay relaxed and comfortable while you're behind the wheel and on the road.



Want to take this car out for a spin today? There's no reason to wait! Stop by and see us at 13429 Statesville Road to check it out in person!



