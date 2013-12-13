Charlotte used car dealership helps you avoid buying a lemon

Shopping for a used car in Charlotte can be a pretty scary experience, as you're spending a lot of money on a vehicle you're hoping is going to last. You can hope you don't get a lemon car or you can take matters into your own hands and get the knowledge you need to avoid this problem. If you really want to avoid buying a lemon, you can shop at our used car dealership in Charlotte and find the quality you deserve. However, if you plan on shopping elsewhere, you should know what warning signs indicate you're looking at a lemon!





Watch out for lemon used cars with the help of Toyota of N Charlotte

A lemon used car is a vehicle that's found to be defective after it's bought. Basically, it's a vehicle you want to stay away from, as it can cost you a ton of stress and money! The key to avoiding a lemon is being careful and informed. You have to carefully inspect the used car and be informed about what warning signs to look out for!



One of the things you should look for is poor auto repairs. Some of the signs of this include mismatched panels and touchup paint. If you see overspray paint, it can mean it's being used to cover rust or damage caused from a previous accident.

If you see rust on the exterior of the vehicle, you should walk away. Rust can eat away at the body of the vehicle and cause a ton of damage! You never know just how extensive the rust damage is and it's most likely not worth the worry!

Once you get inside the vehicle, take a thorough look around to assess the overall condition of the cabin. This should give you a good indication of how much use the car got and how well it was maintained. If it has worn and sagging seats, it probably has a lot of mileage on it. If it's dirty or has broken parts and missing parts, it's probably been neglected.

When buying a pre-owned vehicle from a private owner, we suggest you have it inspected by a professional mechanic. However, if this isn't possible take a look under the hood yourself. The engine, battery and radiator should be grease-free. Don't forget to also check for leaks and make sure the fluids are filled and clean.

If you take the used car for a test drive (which is a must) pay attention to problems with its handling and strange noises. If it doesn't feel right to drive, it shouldn't feel right to buy!



Toyota of N Charlotte offers quality used cars

If you want to avoid a lemon, the best advice we can give you is to get your used car from Toyota of N Charlotte! Since we're a reputable dealer, you can be sure you're getting the quality you deserve. We also offer a vehicle history reports with every Charlotte used car, which means you can check out its history and have all of the information you need before making your decision.



Toyota of N Charlotte is located at 13429 Statesville Rd. just off I-77 on exit 23. Call our Internet Sale Team at (888) 883-3797 for more information.



Return Home



Google

