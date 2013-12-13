Stay safe in your new Toyota during snowy weather!

Happy Holidays! Have you started planning your trips, yet? After Thanksgiving, it seems like more cars are on the road than ever before what with shopping and traveling to visit friends and family. At Toyota of N Charlotte, we want to make sure that everyone is as safe as possible on the roads during this busy time of year. Staying focused during traffic can be hard enough sometimes, but when an unexpected storm hits or the roads turn icy, driving safely can sometimes become a little bit harder.



All new Toyota in N Charlotte come equipped with the Star Safety System, but it's also important to make sure your car is ready for the road before you even start driving. This way you and your passengers can be sure to arrive at your destination without any hiccups along the way!



Stay safe in your new Toyota in N Charlotte while you travel

Most drivers are aware of what they should do in snowy or rough weather. However, if your car isn't ready for the cold weather then you might find yourself in a scary situation that could have been avoided. Make sure your new Toyota in N Charlotte is ready for this cold winter season!



Tires: When's the last time you checked the tread on your tires? Sometimes drivers will switch out their tires for different seasons. This is all well and good, except that summer tires have little or no grip in snow and all-season tires don't have the best traction for snowy situations, either. If you know that you're traveling somewhere where the roads are going to be coated with snow, make sure that your new Toyota near Charlotte has snow tires or winter tires on them!



Visibility: Before heading out for your holiday trip, take a few minute to replace the windshield wipers blades and completely clean the inside of your windows. You can find a lot of the materials you need to take care of this at-home maintenance at our location since we sell genuine Toyota parts and other auto service items!



Check your lights: Making sure your headlights are clear of snow can help make sure those on the road will see you, and also help prevent other drivers from pulling out in front of you. If you happen to be driving an older make or model that has sand-pitted headlights, take a few minutes to get a new set of lenses before driving.

These are only a few of the different techniques drivers can use to get ready for a holiday trip, but taking a few minutes before starting to drive to make sure everything is in order can help deliver hard-to-beat peace of mind!



Does your car need auto service to be ready for your trip?

If you're not sure if your new Toyota is ready for the trip you have planned, you don't have to figure it out alone. Come and visit us at 13429 Statesville Road and let one of our trained Toyota techs help you out! Scheduling an appointment for auto service in N Charlotte is easy, too. Just give our Service Department a call at (888) 378-1214!



Google



Return Home

