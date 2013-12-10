Citing bout with infection, Franklin Graham asks for prayers for his father

The Rev. Franklin Graham posted a note to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association's website on Tuesday, asking for prayers for his father, 95-year-old Billy Graham.

"My father turned 95 this past November 7, and I am pleased to say that my family was able to be with him as he celebrated another milestone in his long and productive life," Franklin Graham posted.

"Since that night a few short weeks ago, he has had another bout with a respiratory infection and was hospitalized briefly before returning home to recuperate," Graham continued. "He is extremely weak but his vitals are good."

That's when Graham said he would appreciate prayers for his father.

"Our family would appreciate your prayers for him that the Lord would strengthen him," Graham posted. "He has been so encouraged by the release of his most recent book 'The Reason for My Hope—Salvation' that he immediately began work on another book about a subject that he feels that God has laid on his heart. Only the Lord knows what is in store as we move forward in service to Him."

WBTV spoke with visitors at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte Tuesday evening.

"He's not immune from tragedies of human life which is death, but as a Christian you look at death as a gateway into heaven," said Larry Kendall.

The library is celebrating the Christmas season, and hundreds came out to see photographs and learn more about Graham.

"He's been such an inspiration and just a role model for me," said Terry Raye.

A spokesman for the Rev. Billy Graham says the evangelist has generally been weaker since his 95th birthday celebration last month but his vital signs are good.

Spokesman Mark DeMoss said Tuesday that Graham is at his home in Montreat, N.C., and does not appear to be in any imminent danger.

Billy Graham celebrated his birthday in Asheville, N.C., on Nov. 7 surrounded by hundreds of friends and guests.

"[H]e spoke briefly of these friendships and did not fail to point people to the Lord Jesus Christ," Graham said. "This will forever be his legacy which is, as the Bible says, a testimony to the faithfulness of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ."

Two weeks after the party, Graham was hospitalized for two days for observation and lung tests. He had been hospitalized in October for pulmonary testing.

Graham uses a wheelchair and has been hospitalized for several health-related issues over the past few years.

Copyright 2013 WBTV. All rights reserved.