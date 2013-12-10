See, Click, Fix: CMUD makes same day repair to water leak

A photo shows a pretty bad water leak at a Charlotte home on William Harry Court.

The picture was submitted by viewer, Steve, who writes on our See, Click, Fix page online: "Water is leaking...where driveway hits the street."

We arrived on scene to find this problem was still fluid, but noticed markings on the ground as this issue was at least inspected.

The homeowner, who didn't want to go on camera, says a crew spray-painted these markings and would only say they would be back "soon" to fix it - but never specified a date.

To find out exactly *when this would be fixed, we stepped in and got in contact with Charlotte Mecklenburg Utilities.

WBTV's Christine Nelson sent officials an email in the morning and by the afternoon they were able to confirm a crew would be there later that night to fix the leak.

By 6 o'clock the same evening CMUD fixed the leak as promised. The area now dry as a bone.

Steve, who submitted the original problem, has to be satisfied. He was able to officially close the online See, Click, Fix report saying: "Walked by the leak site today... repaired."

Translation: Problem - solved!

Copyright 2013 WBTV. All rights reserved.