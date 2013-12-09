Gun-slinging Granny: 98-year-old woman still enjoys a good hunt

Like us on Facebook

We first met Katie Watson more than a year ago, after hearing that she was a 97-year-old woman who loves to hunt. The story went viral and spread all over the world.

We decided we should pay her a visit at 98 now to see how this year's hunting has been.

Would you believe, she's still going just as strong.

It started when Katie Watson was just 10-years-old. Her older brother let her shoot a rabbit and she got bitten by the hunting bug.

88 years later, she's still an avid hunter waiting with anticipation every year for hunting season to start.

"How many men still hunt when they're 97?" she asks.

Watson goes along with her great-nephew Wes Sells on trips every year.

She's taught him the finer points of deer hunting since he was 15-years-old.

"I think it's great, it is a privilege and honor to be able to have someone that has hunted their whole life," Sells said.

Watson is quite proud of the fact that she's tagged 44 deer... since she turned 80.

She still keeps up with men more than half her age.

And when asked if she's got plans to hang it up any time soon? She has quite the feisty reply. Check out the video to see her answer.

