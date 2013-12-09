3rd arrest made newlywed shooting case - | WBTV Charlotte

3rd arrest made newlywed shooting case

A third arrest has been made in the case of Marcus "Marco" Kauffman, the man who was shot in the head during a botched burglary at his home.

Khari Dewayne McClelland, 23, was arrested in the Newton-Conover area Monday afternoon, according to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office.

MORE INFO: Click here for the full story

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Powered by Frankly