CMPD: Weather is a factor in crash

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Police say a woman lost control of her car and crashed while traveling south bound on Providence road Sunday evening.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says weather is a factor in this crash and the woman is expected to be okay.

