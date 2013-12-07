Navigator on board Enola Gay visits

Like us on Facebook

Saturday marked 72 years since the Japanese bombing on Pearl Harbor.

The attack launched the U.S. into World War II.

On Saturday, one of the men that dropped the atomic bomb to end that war came to Charlotte to talk about his life.

Theodore "Dutch" Van Kirk served as the navigator on board the Enola Gay.

During a book signing at the Carolinas Aviation Museum Van Kirk revealed one of his superiors had to talk him out of joining British forces to fly for the RAF.

Van Kirk is the last surviving member of the Enola Gay's crew.

