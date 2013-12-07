Six people taken to hospital after wreck, crews say

Like us on Facebook

Six people were taken to Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia Saturday afternoon after a wreck involving three vehicles according to The Gastonia Fire Department.

Firefighters say two of the transported patients have serious injuries and four of the patients are expected to be okay.

Crews say the wreck happened on New Hope Road at Modena Street just after 12 p.m.

One passenger was trapped and firefighters rescued the person in 15 minutes, officials say.

