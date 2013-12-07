Firefighters say church in Kannapolis caught fire

Follow us on Twitter

Firefighters say the West A Tabernacle Baptist Church caught on fire Saturday morning around 7:30 a.m.

About 50 fire personnel responded to 1218 West A Street, including fire crews from Concord Fire & Life Safety and Cold Water, Landis, and Locke Volunteer Fire Departments according to the Kannapolis Fire Department.

Officials say Big Elm Nursing Retirement Center across the street from the church was not affected.

All residents are staff are sable and able to remain in place, firefighters say.

The Kannapolis Fire Department and the Kannapolis Police Department are investigating the incident.

