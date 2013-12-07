Man shot to death in car on Brenner Avenue; second shooting within 8 hours

Police in Salisbury are investigating a murder that happened early Saturday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the intersection of Old Wilkesboro Rd and Brenner Avenue in reference to shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found Richard Earl Neri, 30, of Salisbury dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

According to witnesses Neri had been driving a red Ford Taurus and had stopped at the stop light on Old Wilkesboro Rd.

The vehicle was attempting to make a right turn onto Brenner Ave when a dark colored SUV pulled around the vehicle and shots were fired. The Neri's vehicle came to a stop as it hit a reinforced barrier on Brenner Ave.

At this time no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this matter is encouraged to call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. These calls can be made anonymously.

On Friday night around 7 pm police say a man was shot in the stomach on Long St. The victim, who police say has an extensive criminal record, is expected to survive. No other details from this incident were immediately available.

