The Toyota Prius c boasts some new looks at the Tokyo Auto Show!

Have you spotted the N Charlotte Toyota Prius c driving around town or on the highways? If the answer is yes, then probably one of the reasons you knew it was a new Toyota hybrid was because of its iconic design. This eco-friendly car might offer a whole new kind of style at Toyota of N Charlotte in the future, though!
At the Tokyo Auto Show, a few new concept cars were revealed. In Japan, this particular hybrid model is called the Aqua, and four different concepts of what this hybrid could look like down the line made an appearance!
The Toyota Prius family already boasts many different options for drivers to choose from and consider. However, it's possible that the Toyota Prius c could come in even more of a variety of styles!
We're excited to learn more about these concept cars and to find out if they'll ever move from being an idea into a car that's available to take home.
If you love the current look and design of the 2013 Toyota Prius c, then you're not alone. With its fantastic fuel economy and unique iconic look, this car has turned heads for quite a few years now!
If you've never gotten behind the wheel of this ride and want to experience it for yourself, there's no reason to wait.
