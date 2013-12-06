Determining when you need brake service in Charlotte

Winter is an ideal time to take care of your auto service in Charlotte, as the weather and road conditions can get pretty rough. Having the right auto service can give you some peace of mind and ensure you get through the winter without car troubles. An important piece of your routine auto maintenance should be inspecting your brakes. Obviously, brakes are an important component of your vehicle, which is why it's crucial to check them regularly to determine if you need brake service in Charlotte.





How to decide if you need Charlotte brake service



There are several parts to your vehicle's brakes that need to be maintained in order for them to work and keep you safe. You can easily have our professional technicians at our Toyota Service Center in Charlotte inspect your brakes for you, but we're sharing tips if you want to check them yourself. When checking your brakes, you should look at your brake pads, rotors and brake fluid. You can also recognize when you need brake service by certain warning signs.



Brake pads



Your brake pads should always be at least one-quarter of an inch thick. Most brake pads have a built-in indicator that makes a squealing noise when the pads are too worn. Don't let your brake pads wear completely, as this can cause more serious problems with your rotors and can be very dangerous! Most vehicles allow you to check the brake pads without even removing the wheels, so this shouldn't be too difficult.



Rotors



Rotors are also an important part of your brakes. It's very difficult to inspect your rotors just by looking at them; however, some visual signs include rust, cracks and grooves. The best way to know when you need new rotors is if you feel a vibration when braking. This could mean your rotors are warped and need to be replaced. Luckily, we can take care of this auto service in Charlotte.



Brake fluid



Don't forget to check your brake fluid regularly to make sure it's clean and at the right level. You can check the level of your brake fluid just by looking at the reservoir. If your brake fluid is low, this typically means there is a leak. You should add more fluid and bring your vehicle to our Toyota Service Center for brake service. If you feel your vehicle pulling to the left or right when braking, it could mean there's foreign matter in your brake fluid. This can be fixed by draining and replacing your brake fluid.





Get affordable auto service in Charlotte



No matter if you need brake service or any other auto service, you can get it for an affordable price at Toyota of N Charlotte. Stop by our Toyota Service Center today and let our professionals take a look at your brakes for you!



Our auto service center is located at 13429 Statesville Rd. just off I-77 on exit 23. Call us in advance to set up an appointment at (888) 378-1214 . We look forward to your visit!



Return Home



Google

