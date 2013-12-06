Local chef competes in "Final Fire"

It was a battle to the end. Chef Jon Fortes representing Charlotte in the final rounds of the state-wide "Got To Be NC" Competition Dining series.

Before he left, he visited WBTV News Saturday Morning to talk about taking home the title at home and then going to the finals in Raleigh.

This morning he came back to tell us what the experience was like.

Cheerwine®-Glazed Pork Confit with Crispy Brussels

Pork Confit

1 each slab bacon (around 2 lbs)

1 each orange zest

1 bottle cheerwine

2 sprigs fresh thyme

As needed Sea salt

Place cheer wine in a pot and reduce to syrup consistency. Brush cheer wine syrup on pork but reserve a little for finished product. Place thyme, orange zest, and a little sea salt on pork. Wrap pork with both plastic wrap and then foil and place in a 275 degree oven for 4 hours. Remove from oven and cool. Once cooled cut into desired serving portions.

Crsipy Brussels

½ lb Brussels sprouts

2 T cooked bacon lardons

Remaining cheerwine syrup

As needed Sea salt

Fry brussels at 350 degrees for 1 minutes, toss with remaining ingredients and garnish the pork confit.

Brussels Cream

1 cup Shredded brussels sprouts

1 ea lemon

1 cup heavy cream

As needed salt and white pepper

In a sauce pot bring cream to a boil, add brussels and cook for 1 minute. Remove and place in a blender. Blend until smooth and season with lemon salt and pepper to taste.

Hint if you use a little raw spinach while blending it will help with the color. Will make this a nice green sauce.

