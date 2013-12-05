Good News: A bell ringer with soul

She's developed a tiny following of shoppers who recognize her voice from either Hobby Lobby or Harris Teeter in Mooresville.

Erica Moore is a Salvation Army bell ringer for the annual Red Kettle Drive. But her talent isn't limited to ringing a bell. In fact, over the noise of carts and cars, you can hear her beautiful voice blasting Christmas Carols.

"I do it to humble myself, and to remind myself there's somebody's always worse off than I am," said Erica. Her song isn't her only story. Erica hasn't had a perfect life. Right now, she's living in a women's shelter in Mooresville. She hitch-hiked her way from Charlotte.

But her bell ringing mission has given her a new purpose. "I'm no longer ashamed of what I am or who I'm going to be."

Salvation Army Lieutenant Ann Hawk says Erica's song comes from her heart, "She is excited about what she's doing and helping us to help others."

Erica regularly brings in top dollar in her kettle at the end of each shift. She says its her pleasure to make sure others don't go without during the Holiday season.

Send us your Good News! E-mail us at goodnews@wbtv.com