Spectacular light show is a labor of love, literally

Pete Kimball and his wife Sherri have spent thousands of hours and dozens of tears to finish the frustrating task of turning their yard into a Christmas Wonderland.

"This year we have more than 7-thousand incandescent lights, all synchronized to the beat of the music," said Pete.

The result is a show, with music available from a personal radio station, that draws crowds of cars.

Pete says the hard work that went into this year's display, paid off, when his mom saw it.

"We did not know if she was going to see Christmas 2013 last year," said Pete.

His mother was diagnosed last year with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. That's when he decided this show would be dedicated to her.

A box sits in front of the house for donations. The money he raises will go to the National Foundation for Cancer Research. Pete says his mother wouldn't be here if it weren't for advances in medical science. He says the treatments she's taken have kept her alive.

Pete says that's the pay off that makes the labor intensive project worth every one of the 1,500 hours it took to complete it.

For more information on Pete's cause, www.goholidaylights.com or www.facebook.com/goholidaylights

