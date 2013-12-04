Source: Judge finds evidence that missing teen was abused before disappearance

The two youngest children of Casey and Sandy Parsons are expected to continue living with their grandmother after a judge found evidence that the Parsons abused their adopted daughter before she was reported missing.

Casey and Sandy Parsons are the adoptive parents of missing Salisbury teenager Erica Parsons. Erica was reported missing in July by her oldest brother, Jamie, after not being seen in nearly two years.

After she was reported missing, the Department of Social Services removed the couples two youngest children, ages seven and nine, from the home. They were placed with a family member.

Family members told WBTV that the children will stay in the custody of their grandmother until January, when judge will announce who will have permanent custody.

Thursday morning, WBTV reporter Coleen Harry received the following message from Sandy and Casey:

Coleen,

Your the only one I am talking to. To everyone it might look like we "lost", but we didn't. We have very experienced, professional attorneys. Both attorneys advised my husband and I exactly what was going to happen from the very first day of this trial. This is just the beginning and no means a "end". We are just at the beginning of all this. My husband and I will be getting our kids back, but it's going to take time.

Sandy and Casey Parsons

According to a source, when DSS removed the children from the home they had to file a petition, which explained why the children were taken.

In this case, there are allegations that Erica was abused before she went missing.

During the hearing, DSS officials had to prove that the items in the petition were true.

On Wednesday, the judge determined there was enough evidence to believe it was true. If the judge had determined that the items were not true, then the kids would have been returned to Casey and Sandy Parsons.

The next step is the disposition phase, which is slated to begin in January, where the judge will rule on permanent custody of the children.

"We feel good that the kids are getting to stay where they are now because I personally think they should," said Angela Laubscher. "We still want justice for Erica also."

The Parsons have been granted a once-a-week supervised visit with their children since they were taken by social workers this summer.

