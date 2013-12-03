Trio of parent-child teachers at Ashbrook

Ashbrook High School Social Studies teacher Kristen Childers has teaching in her genes. "My grandmother was an assistant in the elementary schools as well, so it just seemed like a natural fit," said Childers.

Mrs. Childers Mom was a teacher too. And the guy wearing the tie in the corner of her classroom, that is dear old Dad Steve Hudgins. He too teaches social studies Ashbrook. He says they've worked their working relationship out quite nicely.

"She's learned to tell me if I'm smothering or crowding or something which is good," said Childers father.

Hudgins says she's still his little girl, just not in the classroom.

One pair of parent-child teachers in the same school is unusual, but not unheard of. Here at Ashbrook, this duo isn't the only one. There's also the mother-son combo of Mr. And Mrs. Sisson. And another father-daughter duo in Mr. And Ms. Hess. They all say, working with a parent has some serious perks.

"Oh I love it, she brings me lunch," said Mr. Sisson.

No one will watch your back like a parent will, and no doubt your kids will keep you sharp. All these educators agree on that. Following in footsteps has found a home here, with triple sets of terrific teachers.

