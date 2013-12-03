WBTV Speak Out Editorial: Healthcare on Life Support

­

"Speak Out" is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by General Manager, Nick Simonette.

Is this the best we can do in America?

The Affordable Care Act – also known as "ObamaCare" – seems to be everything but affordable.

And, recent reports reveal a laundry list of alleged problems with the launch: six-month minimums, discontinued plans, 5 million Americans losing coverage…

Then there's IT issue - contractors double-dipping and a closed bidding process which has resulted in exorbitant government contracts.

Currently, enrollment stands at barely 20% of the goal that policy makers projected would be enrolled by this time.

Again, is this the best we can do?

The launch of the Affordable Care Act is far beyond party politics at this point. The process has been poorly executed – period.

After years of our criticizing the health care programs of other nations, how do we now look to them?

How do we look to foreign citizens? For that matter, how do we look to our OWN citizens?

America – once the land of the best and brightest – has fallen face first into this mud puddle on Main Street.

Who would have ever thought?

We applaud the attention to the launch issues, but we urge you to contact your government representatives and pose the same question we are asking:

"Is this the best we can do?"

Tell us what YOU think. SpeakOut@wbtv.com.