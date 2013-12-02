Jim Grobe resigning after 13 years at Wake Forest

Wake Forest coach Jim Grobe is resigning after 13 seasons at the school.

Grobe made the announcement Monday during a news conference, saying "I just really feel right now, it's probably good for the program to have some new energy, some new direction."

The 61-year-old Grobe finishes with a career record of 110-115-1 in a combined 19 years at Wake Forest and Ohio.

He was 77-82 with the Demon Deacons and shares the program record for coaching victories with D.C. "Peahead" Walker.

The unquestioned highlight of Grobe's career came in 2006. He was named the AP national coach of the year after leading Wake Forest to its first Atlantic Coast Conference championship since 1970, winning a school-record 11 victories and earning a berth in the Orange Bowl.

