As the holiday weekend comes to a close, many travelers are heading home

Many travelers are heading home as the holiday weekend comes to a close.

Troopers in North Carolina say one of the most heavily traveled times is on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Troopers say they are targeting speeders and aggressive drivers on interstates and major four-lane highways until Sunday at midnight.

Troopers say last year during the Thanksgiving holiday, the highway patrol investigated 11 fatal collisions, 432 injury collisions and 1,457 property damage collisions.

Speed and aggressive drivers are the leading cause of traffic deaths in North Carolina, troopers say.

According to flightstats.com, delays are low at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Sunday evening.

The website also said the weather is expected to stay favorable until some fog rolls in on Monday morning.

