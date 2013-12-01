Winter fashion trends

Each season brings its own trends for the clothes you wear every day. Now that we're nearly to the official start of winter, we asked for some help in nailing down the trends for 2013/2014.

The staff from The Impeccable Pig in Charlotte visited WBTV News Sunday Morning to share four outfits that fit perfectly with the trends this year. They include oversized cardigans, cropped sweaters, leather, infinity scarves, pendant necklaces and ponchos.

Copyright 2013 WBTV. All rights reserved.