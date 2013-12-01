Diamond buying advice

It can be overwhelming to walk into a jewelry store and know exactly what to look for so you can ensure you'll get the most for your money.

Tracy Ambrosecchio, a diamond expert with Forevermark, visited WBTV News Sunday Morning to offer some advice, including the following tips:

"Of course everyone needs to know the 4C's - cut, color, clarity and carat weight....all of them are important, especially the cut, which is what unleashes the natural brilliance of a diamond. A well-cut diamond is truly a work of art. And here's a tip: Hold a diamond up to the light and look at the way the light dances around - it should throw out a rainbow of colors.

We're actually seeing being move away from the technical terms of the 4 C's and invest more time and thought about WHERE the diamond is coming from. We're seeing this in diamond buyers of all age and its rather fascinating. Forevermark Diamonds come with a promise of being not only rare and beautiful but responsibly sourced. You can feel confident that your diamond is coming from a safe place.

Sociably responsible means that we're giving back to the mining communities, help create health care, homes, jobs and education. It's about creating a safe environment for the employees and give diamond buyers a reassurance in their purchase."

Copyright 2013 WBTV. All rights reserved.