Officials: Man rescued from Broad River near Neal Shoals Road

Like us on Facebook

Like us on Facebook

A man was rescued from the Broad River near Neal Shoals Road on Saturday according to WBTV's news partner CN2.

Officials with Chester County Emergency Management say the man was either in a canoe or kayak on the river when it flipped over.

The man got to some rocks and waited for crews to find him, officials say.

The man was transported to a hospital for exposure to the cold/elements according to Emergency Management.

Copyright 2013 WBTV. All rights reserved.