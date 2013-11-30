Troopers: 1 person killed in deer crash

Follow us on Twitter

A Bessemer City man died after two vehicles hit a deer Saturday morning on Dallas-Cherryville Highway.

69-year-old Charles Ervin died on the scene after he hit a deer on Highway 279 west of Puetts Chapel Road according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

State Trooper J.D. Thornburg told WBTV Michele Carswell was driving a white 2002 Honda Accord heading east on Dallas-Cherryville Highway went she hit a deer.

The deer went into oncoming traffic and hit Ervin's 2011 SUV, Thornburg says.

The SUV went off the road into a wooded area and caught on fire, Thornburg says.

No charges will be filed according to Thornburg.

Thornburg says it is mating season for deer and there is an increase of deer related accidents in the Fall.

Thornburg says drivers should be cautious.

