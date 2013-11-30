Making Gingerbread Parfait with the Ballantyne Lodge and Hotel

Like us on Facebook

'Tis the season for everything gingerbread. In keeping with the theme, Executive Pastry Chef Keli Fayard from the Ballantyne Lodge and Hotel paid a visit to the set of WBTV News Saturday morning. Keli showed Kristen Miranda and Meteorologist Ashley Batey how to make gingerbread parfait.

The recipe is below. Enjoy!

The recipe below yields 15-20 servings (and there will be extra gingerbread men, which is always a good thing!).

Pudding

4 oz. butter

1 qt. whole milk

4 oz. sugar

3 ½ oz. cornstarch

4 eggs

4 yolks

1 tablespoon vanilla bean extract

Pinch of salt

Put the butter, milk and 4 oz. sugar on the stove

Mix the other 4 oz. sugar with the cornstarch and set aside.

Mix the eggs and yolks together then whisk them into the sugar/cornstarch mixture until very smooth.

When the milk is almost boiling, add a couple ladles of the hot mixture to your egg mixture; this is called "tempering" in the eggs.

When the milk boils, pour in the yolk mixture while whisking vigorously. Allow to cook one minute while continuing to whisk.

Remove from heat.

Pour into a container, cover the top directly with plastic wrap and allow to chill for at least 3 hours.

After the pudding is chilled, add ¼ cup molasses and ¼ C Biscoff Spread into it until completely smooth.

Cinnamon Whipped Cream

2 C heavy cream

½ C sugar

1 tablespoon cinnamon

Put the ingredients into a KitchenAid mixer with whisk attachment. Turn on medium speed for about 3 minutes until it begins to form a peak.

Remove from mixer.

In a clear serving dish, alternate the gingerbread pudding with the cinnamon whipped cream. Garnish with a gingerbread man.

Gingerbread Man

1 stick softened butter

¼ shortening (Crisco)

½ C brown sugar

2/3 C molasses

1 egg

3C all purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

¾ teaspoon cinnamon

¾ teaspoon ginger

½ teaspoon all spice

½ teaspoon cloves

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

In a KitchenAid with paddle attachment, mix the butter, shortening, brown sugar and molasses until smooth and creamy.

Add the egg. When the egg is mixed in, stop the mixer and scrape down the bowl.

Add the sifted dry ingredients.

Stop the mixer when it forms into a dough.

Place the dough on a piece of parchment paper and place another piece of parchment on top of it (like the dough is sandwiched between two pieces of parchment papers).

Using a rolling pin, roll the dough out to about ¼" thick.

Put in cooler until completely chilled.

Once the dough is chilled, work quickly to cut out your gingerbread men and place them on a parchment lined cookie sheet.

Sprinkle with a mixture of cinnamon and sugar.

Bake at 325F for about 8 – 12 minutes.

Allow to cool completely before removing from the pan.

Garnish your Pudding Parfait with a gingerbread man or you can even crunch up the baked gingerbread and create a layer in the center of your parfait.

