Watch out for Cyber Monday scammers

Like us on Facebook

Like us on Facebook

More people than ever are expected to shop on Cyber Monday. In fact, some surveys believe more people will shop online on Monday than will in person on Black Friday.





WBTV Cyber Expert Theresa Payton sees three trends for shopping this year:





1. Mobile phone and smart phone usage is up and so are the apps and online tools to help you spot a bargain quickly

2. The late Thanksgiving means Cyber Monday falls almost a week later than usual - shorter amount of time to hit the stores so shoppers will flock to online

3. Many people associate bargain hunting with online vs. in the store comparison shopping and incentives found online to stretch their purchasing dollar.





However, particularly for Cyber Monday, there are two top scams she wants you to watch out for:





1. Fake Gift Card Offers--Buyer beware any gift card offers that may tell you that you can get a $50 gift card for $25

2. Special Offers Via Email





Theresa's advice:

1. Have a special email for shopping

2. Don't make purchases while on a public computer or using free WiFi

3. A reputable website will not ask you to send your payment information via email

4. Use a credit card vs. debit card for added consumer protections

5. Do not follow links in emails or ads - go to the trusted source directly

6. Only shop at reputable sites known to you. If the site is new to you, go check them out on the Better Business Bureau site

7. If it sounds to good to be true, it probably is









If you become a victim of a cyber scammer while online shopping, Theresa says:





Call your credit card company to dispute the charges, then

Contact your better business bureau

File a complaint at FTC.gov and the FBI's internet crime center IC3.gov

Call your local law enforcement to file a complaint

Copyright 2013 WBTV. All rights reserved.